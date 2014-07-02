Roller brush, medium, red, 350 Millimetre

Roller brush, medium-hard, red. Length: 350 mm. For all common cleaning tasks. Also suitable for sensitive floors. Bristles made from polypropylene; 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.

The roller brush (medium-hard, red) is 350 mm long. It is suitable for all common cleaning tasks, also for sensitive floors. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour red
Length (Millimetre) 350
Hardness grade medium
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.811
Compatible machines