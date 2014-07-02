Roller brush, medium, red, 350 Millimetre
Roller brush, medium-hard, red. Length: 350 mm. For all common cleaning tasks. Also suitable for sensitive floors. Bristles made from polypropylene; 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.
The roller brush (medium-hard, red) is 350 mm long. It is suitable for all common cleaning tasks, also for sensitive floors. Bristles: Polypropylene, 0.4 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|red
|Length (Millimetre)
|350
|Hardness grade
|medium
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.811