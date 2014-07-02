Roller brush, Soft, white, 300 Millimetre

Roller brush, soft, white. Length: 300 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For cleaning sensitive floors and polishing. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.15 mm thick, 11.5 mm long.

Roller brush (soft, white) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 300 mm. Suitable for cleaning sensitive floors and polishing. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.15 mm thick, 11.5 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Length (Millimetre) 300
Hardness grade Soft
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.27