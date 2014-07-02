Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread and four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.

Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Features and benefits
The nozzle rotates on its own axis with four side jets
  • Absolutely uniform cleaning.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses.
Compact construction style with 16 mm outer diameter
  • Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (Millimetre) 16
Nozzle size ( ) 50
Screw thread R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.034