Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, natural bristles

Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).

Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 500 - 800
Material Natural hair
Connecting thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.05
Compatible machines
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