Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 Litres per hour - 1100 Litres per hour
Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.
Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|750 - 1100
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.281