Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 Litres per hour - 1100 Litres per hour

Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.

Water volume and pressure regulation directly from the spray gun. Version for the food industry, water-carrying components made from stainless steel.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 750 - 1100
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Colour yellow
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.281