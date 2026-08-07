Spray lance, 1550 Millimetre, rotatable
1550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
1550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (Bar)
|300
|Length (Millimetre)
|1550
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.35
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
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