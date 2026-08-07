Spray lance, 2050 Millimetre, rotatable

2050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

2050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Millimetre) 2050
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.611
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.