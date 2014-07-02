Spray lance, 2050 Millimetre, rotatable

2050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

2050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Millimetre) 2050
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.65