Spray lance, 400 Millimetre, rotatable

Spray lance, 400 mm, rotatable, ergonomic

600 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Millimetre) 400
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.574
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