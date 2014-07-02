Spray lance food, 1050 Millimetre, rotatable
1050 mm grey, rotatable food-grade lance for use in the food industry. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe.
1050 mm grey, rotatable food-grade lance for use in the food industry. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (Bar)
|300
|Length (Millimetre)
|1050
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.963