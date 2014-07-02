Spray lance food, 1050 Millimetre, rotatable

1050 mm grey, rotatable food-grade lance for use in the food industry. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe.

1050 mm grey, rotatable food-grade lance for use in the food industry. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Millimetre) 1050
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.963