Starter Kit Trimmer Blades

The trimmer blade removes unwanted growth and moss even in places that are difficult to access and is compatible with all 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.

With these powerful trimmer blades, moss, uncontrolled growth and weeds are a thing of the past – even in difficult-to-access places that cannot be reached using a lawn mower. The Starter Kit contains a blade holder with 10 trimmer blades that can be replaced easily and without tools. They can be used in all the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.

Features and benefits
Cutting result
Tool-free trimmer blade change
Practical 2-in-1 Starter Kit
Perfectly matched accessories
Specifications

Technical data

Number of blades 2
Cutting width (Centimetre) 23
Colour grey
Weight (Kilogram) 0.054
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.11
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 118 x 118 x 35
Application areas
  • Lawn
  • Lawn edges