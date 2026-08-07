Suction bar curved rollers 1160- B100, 1100 Millimetre
Specially angled squeegee with particularly wide swivel range, suction lip made from natural rubber and support rollers. Suitable for all common floors.
Specially angled squeegee with particularly wide swivel range, suction lip made from natural rubber and support rollers. Suitable for all common floors.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Millimetre)
|1100
|Quantity per Unit (Unit)
|1
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|blue
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|10.65
Scope of supply
- Type of suction lips: Natural rubber