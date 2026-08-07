Suction bar curved rollers 1160- B100, 1100 Millimetre

Specially angled squeegee with particularly wide swivel range, suction lip made from natural rubber and support rollers. Suitable for all common floors.

Specially angled squeegee with particularly wide swivel range, suction lip made from natural rubber and support rollers. Suitable for all common floors.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Millimetre) 1100
Quantity per Unit (Unit) 1
Quantity (Unit) 1
Colour blue
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 10.65

Scope of supply

  • Type of suction lips: Natural rubber
Compatible machines
Accessories