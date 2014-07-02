Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel

Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

0.5 m long stainless steel suction tube (ID 35) for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Ideal for frequent wet vacuuming applications and for vacuuming corrosive components.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Quantity (Unit) 1
Material Stainless steel
Length (Millimetre) 505
Colour silver
Weight (Kilogram) 0.25
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.251
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 505 x 37 x 37
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