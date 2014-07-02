Suction tube, NT, DN 35, 505 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: NT 25/1, NT 27/1, NT 30/1, NT 35/1, NT 40/1, NT 48/1, NT 50/1, NT 55/2, NT 65/2, NT 70/2, NT 70/3, NT 72/2, NT 75/1, NT 75/2, NT 611, NT 802 IV

The suction tube made of chrome-plated steel (DN 35, 505 mm long) is suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Chromium-plated metal suction tube (DN 35, 1x0.5 m), standard for virtually all single-motor industrial NT vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Quantity (Unit) 1
Material Steel, chrome-plated
Length (Millimetre) 505
Colour silver
Weight (Kilogram) 0.268
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.273
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 505 x 39 x 39
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