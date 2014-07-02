Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, 270 mm wide, suitable for textile and hard surfaces
Plastic switchable floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 270 mm. For cleaning textile and hard surfaces.
Combination floor tool with changeover function, plastic (272 mm). With stainless steel base plate, thread catcher 6.905-417.0 and DN 35 connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Width (Millimetre)
|270
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.498
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre/ )
|270 x 160 / 75