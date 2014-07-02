Switchable floor nozzle, DN 35, 270 mm wide, suitable for textile and hard surfaces

Plastic switchable floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 270 mm. For cleaning textile and hard surfaces.

Combination floor tool with changeover function, plastic (272 mm). With stainless steel base plate, thread catcher 6.905-417.0 and DN 35 connection.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) DN 35
Quantity (Unit) 1
Width (Millimetre) 270
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.498
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre/ ) 270 x 160 / 75
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