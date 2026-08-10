Telescopic extension

Work even at dizzying heights: the telescopic handle is the perfect accessory for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and for the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper, allowing you to cut wood and branches at heights of up to 3.5 m.

Garden work at height is child's play: the telescopic handle for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper means that you can set the working height anywhere between 145 and 205 centimetres and adjust the working angle by up to 135°. Cutting wood and branches higher up is no problem.

Features and benefits
Telescopic extension: Comfortable telescoping
Comfortable telescoping
Telescopic extension: 135° angle adjustment
135° angle adjustment
Telescopic extension: Simple installation
Simple installation
Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight (Kilogram) 1.02
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.532
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1470 x 69 x 69
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Higher branches