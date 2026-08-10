Telescopic extension
Work even at dizzying heights: the telescopic handle is the perfect accessory for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and for the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper, allowing you to cut wood and branches at heights of up to 3.5 m.
Garden work at height is child's play: the telescopic handle for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper means that you can set the working height anywhere between 145 and 205 centimetres and adjust the working angle by up to 135°. Cutting wood and branches higher up is no problem.
Features and benefits
Comfortable telescoping
135° angle adjustment
Simple installation
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (Kilogram)
|1.02
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.532
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1470 x 69 x 69
Application areas
- Higher branches