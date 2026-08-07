Trimmer blade in the LTR Battery double pack
Is uncontrolled growth rampant in your garden in places that are difficult to access? Not after the double-bladed trimmer blade has got to work. It is designed for use with all 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.
Under the shrubs it is mossy, weeds sprout and uncontrolled growth thrives under the bushes. Now it is time to put things in order again. Demanding work like this is best done with the high-quality trimmers with double blade in a twin pack, which are suitable for use in the battery powered 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery power lawn trimmers. Uncontrolled growth, moss and weeds can also be removed from areas in the garden which are difficult to access with the lawn mower.
Features and benefits
Widespread use
- Even stronger uncontrolled growth is cut down with the robust trimmers.
Trimmer with double blade
- Effective cutting result thanks to trimmer with double blade.
- With its sharp blades contours are clearly cut and edges are trimmed with precision.
Tool-free trimmer blade change
- Change to a new trimmer blade with a few hand movements.
Practical twin pack
- Delivery includes trimmer with 2 double blades made from robust plastic.
Perfectly matched accessories
- Ideal for use in the 18 V and 36 V battery lawn trimmers from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of blades
|2
|Cutting width (Centimetre)
|23
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.053
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.15
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|115 x 75 x 36
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges