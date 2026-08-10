Trimmer Blades
With the robust trimmer blades, you can remove uncontrolled growth even in places that are difficult to access. Compatible with all the 18 V and 36 V Kärcher Battery Power lawn trimmers.
The robust trimmer blades in a practical 10 pack remove moss, uncontrolled growth and weeds precisely and cleanly, even in parts of the garden that are difficult to access. They are ideal for use in all the 18 V and 36 V Kärcher battery lawn trimmers. Another benefit is the fact that the trimmer blades can be changed easily and without any tools.
Features and benefits
Cutting result
Flexible use
Tool-free trimmer blade change
Practical multipack
Perfectly matched accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of blades
|2
|Cutting width (Centimetre)
|23
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.002
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.039
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|70 x 40 x 4
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges