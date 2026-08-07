Triple nozzle, 028

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient changeover between high-pressure pencil jet (0°), high-pressure fan jet (25°) or low-pressure fan jet (40°). For high-pressure cleaners with injector; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 28
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 80
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.305
Compatible machines