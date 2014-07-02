Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S
The Kärcher short Vario Power nozzle comes with infinate pressure regulation and is adjustable 360°, making it ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas and cleaning of confined spaces. For use with Kärcher K2 - K4 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
- Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.183
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.226
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|166 x 42 x 62
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Wheel housing
- Flower tubs
- Rubbish bins