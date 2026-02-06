VP 135

Features and benefits
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.165
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.235
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 449 x 43 x 43

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Fences
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools
  • Areas around the home and garden