VP 180
Features and benefits
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.207
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|449 x 43 x 43
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Small house facades
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Pathways around the house
- Fences
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools
- Areas around the home and garden