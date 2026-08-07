VP 180 K7

Features and benefits
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.207
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.259
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 449 x 43 x 43

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small house facades
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Pathways around the house
  • Fences
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Areas around the home and garden