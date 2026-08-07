Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment is connected to the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.2
Compatible machines
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
Accessories
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