Wheel attachment kit for HDS 1000 Be/De

Practical kit with pneumatic tyres for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners. For improved manoeuvrability.

Practical kit with pneumatic tyres suitable for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners for easier manoeuvrability.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 8.9
Compatible machines
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