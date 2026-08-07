Up to 98 °C hot water from a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and our WR 10 weed remover with 10 centimetre spray head guarantee effective and efficient weed removal also in confined spaces. An integrated nozzle adapter ensures an optimal flow of the hot water and also allows any of our high-pressure machines to be used. The compact and lightweight design of the weed remover facilitates your work and allows effortless as well as longer, uninterrupted work.