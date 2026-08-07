Y distributor
Offers the option to connect two spray units to the machine. Installation on the high pressure outlet.
Offers the option to connect two spray units to the machine. Installation on the high pressure outlet.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.518
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!