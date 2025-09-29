Air Purifiers
Improve the air quality in your facility with commercial-grade purifiers. They effectively combat airborne irritants such as dust from carpets, pollen, and germs to help reduce headaches, congestion, and asthma symptoms. For enhanced protection, upgrade to HEPA 13/14 filters to help minimize the spread of viruses, including Coronavirus.
The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier enhances safety in high-traffic environments such as schools and public spaces. Equipped with an advanced H13 filter, it effectively removes viruses, germs, and airborne pollutants, helping to maintain cleaner, healthier air. A smart sensor continuously monitors air quality and automatically adjusts the purifier’s performance for optimal results and energy efficiency.
