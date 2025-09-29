Air Purifiers

Improve the air quality in your facility with commercial-grade purifiers. They effectively combat airborne irritants such as dust from carpets, pollen, and germs to help reduce headaches, congestion, and asthma symptoms. For enhanced protection, upgrade to HEPA 13/14 filters to help minimize the spread of viruses, including Coronavirus.

get a quote
AF

Air Purifiers

The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier enhances safety in high-traffic environments such as schools and public spaces. Equipped with an advanced H13 filter, it effectively removes viruses, germs, and airborne pollutants, helping to maintain cleaner, healthier air. A smart sensor continuously monitors air quality and automatically adjusts the purifier’s performance for optimal results and energy efficiency.

Learn more

AIR PURIFIER ENQUIRY

Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Air Purifier enquiry.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

* mandatory field