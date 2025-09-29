How do Air Purifiers work?

Air purifiers remove particles of dust, pollen, odours, chemical gases and germs from the air. High quality, air purifiers like the Kärcher AF 100 will only need a few minutes to provide a room up to 100 m² with fresh, clean air.

With medical grade H 13 & H 14 filters, particles as small as 0.3 μm can be filtered out, removing up to 99.995% of airborne pathogens. This includes those that carry coronavirus.

A precise laser sensor is integrated in the machine which continually monitors the air in the room. Users can see the air quality reading on their machine at all times via a clear colour-coded display; blue if the air is very good, yellow if it is mediocre and red if it is poor. The smart display also shows the current fine particle content in the air and the remaining lifespan of the filter.

The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier comes with a Universal True HEPA H 11 filter as standard with easily interchangeable, medical grade H13 and H 14 filter options available.