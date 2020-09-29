Back to Work cleaning checklist
We've created an information pack to show you the best methods for cleaning in the workplace as we slowly go back to work for when hygiene matters most!
Viruses can live on surfaces for days, so it's important we remember to clean every commonly touched area in our workplaces!
Our checklist below lists all the areas we need to clean regularly, along with some handy tips on how to clean them properly.
Download our back to work cleaning checklist below
See some of our top product recommendations for keeping your workplace hygienic
For bathrooms
Our Professional Steam Cleaners kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses and are perfect for bathrooms to use on hard floors, taps & handles, toilets and basins.
For Corridors & Hallways
Our Scrubber Drier range can be used to deep clean all hard floors in the workplace and offer sanitization benefits when combined with detergents.
For Office Spaces
For deep cleaning of carpeted areas and other furniture around office buildings, our carpet vacuum and spray extractor range can be used.
Unsure on what you need to keep your workplace hygienic?
Speak to one of our Kärcher Professional Dealers across Australia and they can help you with your workplace needs.
Use our dealer locator finder to find the closest dealer to you.