KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER+
One platform – every possibility
In our Kärcher Battery Power+ platform, all Kärcher 36 and 18 volt machines can use one and the same battery. That way, you're always ready for cleaning and maintenance jobs – indoors and outdoors. Benefit from reliable runtimes and more productivity. Cordless freedom in all applications – from aeroplane interior cleaning to green space maintenance.
Battery-Powered High-Pressure Cleaners
Full power, no cable. Kärcher's battery-powered high-pressure cleaner gives pro performance anywhere. Save setup time for flexible, safe, reliable, zero-emissions operation.
Battery-Powered Dry Vacuum Cleaners
No cable, no limit! Our cordless vacuums boost productivity with a 64-minute runtime. Increase efficiency by up to 30% in hotels and offices—a truly worthwhile investment.
Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryers
Clean busy, furnished areas with our flexible battery-powered scrubber dryers. With fast charging and extra-quiet operation, they are the perfect choice for cleaning around customers.
Battery-Powered Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Virtually nothing is missed. Our battery-powered Kärcher wet and dry vac picks up liquids, dirt, and dust. A flexible, cordless solution that is compact and easy to handle in any space.
Battery-Powered Spray Extraction Machines
Kärcher's battery spray extraction machine gently but thoroughly cleans carpets, upholstery & more. 100% flexible and portable for reliable, effective dirt removal anywhere, anytime.
Battery-Powered Garden Tools
Tackle any green space with our pro battery-powered garden tools. One battery powers everything from chainsaws to mowers. Enjoy total freedom with no fumes, low noise & few vibrations.
BATTERY POWER+ ENQUIRY
Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Battery Power+ enquiry.