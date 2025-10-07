Outdoor Power Equipment

LB 930/36 Bp

The LB 930/36 Bp is equipped with a removable blow tube, a high-speed nozzle and a metal scraper, which can be used as needed. For instance, small and medium-sized areas can be effectively cleared of leaves and stubborn or loose dirt. The variable speed control makes possible the flexible adaptation to different types of dirt. The cleaning can be controlled more precisely and is more comfortable. When the Turbo Boost button is pressed, the air speed and thus the blowing force are increased temporarily in order to make it easier to remove heavy or stubborn contamination such as potting soil or sticky food leftovers. Compacted dirt and wet leaves can be easily loosened with the metal scraper at the end of the blow tube without the need for an additional tool – this saves time and money.