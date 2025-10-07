KÄRCHER BATTERY POWER+
One platform – every possibility
In our Kärcher Battery Power+ platform, all Kärcher 36 and 18 volt machines can use one and the same battery. That way, you're always ready for cleaning and maintenance jobs – indoors and outdoors. Benefit from reliable runtimes and more productivity. Cordless freedom in all applications – from aeroplane interior cleaning to green space maintenance.
Demanding tasks call for efficient solutions: Kärcher Battery Power+
Professionals look for top performance. With Kärcher, they need only insert the battery and they're ready to go. Working with the 36 V and 18 V battery system gives you unlimited power, complete safety and maximum compatibility.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power+
The 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform is the energy source for compact and easy-to-use products for cleaning in the target groups building service providers, trade and automotive. Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable batteries offer extra-long runtimes with a capacity of 18 V / 3.0 Ah.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+
The 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform offers ample power for powerful devices for cleaning large areas and for professional green area maintenance. The machines in this platform are compatible with all high-performance 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries in 6.0 and 7.5 Ah, as well as the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries (2.5 Ah or 5.0 Ah). With one battery you can switch between operating Kärcher battery-powered machines such as lawn trimmer, high-pressure cleaner or hedge trimmer, wet and dry vacuum cleaner and dry vacuum cleaner. For the highest requirements of flexibility, mobility and power.
Real time at last: our Real Time Technology
The unique Real Time Technology from Kärcher allows users to schedule their time efficiently. Unlike standard LED indicators, the easy-to-read display gives detailed information about the operating and charging states.
Remaining runtime in minutes
Always up to date: with our smart display, you can keep a close eye on your battery runtime at all times. Because thanks to the precise indication of the remaining runtime, you always know when the battery needs to be replaced or charged. The runtime varies depending on the machine.
Battery capacity as a percentage
Everything under control at all times: everyone is ready – but is the battery? The display can even show the battery capacity percentage when the battery is in storage. This means the capacity is always visible and you're never unexpectedly faced with an empty battery.
Remaining charging time in minutes
Everything planned to a tee: even the most powerful battery needs a break now and then – so it's good to be able to factor this into your plans. While the battery is charging, it's easy to see how much charging time is remaining. This allows you to estimate exactly when your battery is ready for use again.
Highlights
1. Splash-proof
The battery is protected from water jets in accordance with IPX5.
2. LC display with Real Time Technology
The integrated LC display shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.
3. Powerful lithium-ion cells
Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.
4. Intelligent cell monitoring
Protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.
5. Extreme robustness
The housing of the Kärcher batteries is very shock-resistant.
6. Efficient temperature management
Maximum performance is assured during high-power applications with efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
When technology thinks for itself – the machine communication.
The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform are designed so that they can communicate with the machine that they operate. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface in the machine, even if the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.
Pleasant and comfortable – the handling.
It is only one detail, but it is of great importance. Soft, flexible components are integrated, which ensure easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but an obvious advantage for the professional user.
Full power without a socket: Kärcher Battery Power+
Our battery-powered machines offer maximum freedom of movement and complete portability without compromising on performance. Our high-performance lithium-ion cells and perfectly tailored electronics make the batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform particularly powerful. Thanks to the innovative Real Time Technology from Kärcher, you can plan your operations with precision, since the integrated display shows you the battery status, charge status and remaining charging time to the nearest minute.