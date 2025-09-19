CARPET CLEANERS
Kärcher carpet cleaners are robust, powerful, and versatile, delivering deep and intermediate cleaning for carpets and effective stain removal from soft surfaces. With the appropriate accessories, they also clean upholstery and car seats thoroughly, right down to the fibres.
Spray Extraction Machines
Deep clean any textile surface, from carpets to furniture. Our corded or battery-powered spray extraction cleaners remove dirt in one step, with powerful suction for fast drying times.
Carpet Cleaners
Kärcher carpet cleaning machines economically clean large carpeted areas, reaching deep into the fibres and accommodating both conventional spray extraction and intermediate cleaning methods.
Battery Powered
Experience cordless flexibility, powerful performance & quiet operation for increased productivity. Our Battery Power+ dry vacuums feature an energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.
CARPET CLEANER ENQUIRY
Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general carpet cleaner enquiry.