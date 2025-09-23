To understand how spray extraction & deep carpet cleaning machines work, we first must have some knowledge of the different types of textile cleaning.

Tasks such as carpet cleaning, rug cleaning and upholstery cleaning can be split into three main categories, being:

Daily cleaning

Interim cleaning

Restorative cleaning

Daily Cleaning

Daily carpet cleaning is important to remove the daily dirt so that the visible appearance of the textile floor is retained. This type of clean can be achieved with a professional vacuum cleaner, upright brush-type vacuum cleaners or carpet sweepers.

Dirt such as loose sand, dust, hair & fluff is removed in this type of carpet & textile clean.

Interim Cleaning

To clean pathways and large-scale adhesive dirt, interim carpet cleaning processes are ideal in most cases. The aim of interim cleaning is to delay the timely deep cleaning for as long as possible.

This type of clean is often done for large carpeted areas such as hotel walkways, large office spaces and carpeted recreational halls. Commercial carpet cleaners & large carpet cleaning machines are needed for this type of job.

Restorative Cleaning

To provide a deep carpet clean, restorative wet cleaning is required to thoroughly remove adhesive dirt. Spray extraction machines are highly considered the most efficient and effective methods of deep carpet cleaning. Other methods include carpet shampooing and combination methods of microfibre pad/ Thread pad + spray extraction.

Through a large volume of liquid & some detergent, dirt is washed from the floor covering. It is then dissolved through the mechanical treatment & directly reabsorbed as loosened dirt.

Most carpet & rug cleaning techniques only clean the top section of the textile floor. Restorative cleaning methods provide a deep clean of the floor covering based of that textile floor, as well as cleaning the surface.