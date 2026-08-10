FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200Litre
EU Ecolabel certified, extra low-foaming and highly concentrated: the environmentally friendly floor cleaner for manual and machine maintenance cleaning of all hard and resilient floors.
Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|200
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|8
|Weight (Kilogram)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|215
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|580 x 580 x 970
Product
- Universally applicable floor cleaning concentrate
- Removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Also suitable for cleaning furniture and other furnishings
- Prevents rapid resoiling
- Pleasant, fresh citrus fragrance
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning