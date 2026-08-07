A versatile choice for cleaning floors and surfaces, the FloorPro Industrial Cleaner RM 69 from Kärcher is particularly impressive for maintenance and intermediate cleaning of conventional industrial floors. It is suitable for both manual cleaning and cleaning with scrubber dryers – plus the extra low-foaming formula enables efficient use of the machine's tank volume. It effectively eliminates common oil and grease stains in logistics centres and production environments, leaving behind only a pleasant, fresh fragrance. In addition, the slightly alkaline, non-toxic and easily separable grease cleaner is ideal for use on dissipative ESD floors, flowing and cement screeds and surfaces coated with epoxy resin. Metalworking and paint processing companies also benefit from the silicone-free formulation.