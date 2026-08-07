For simple, direct and contact-free use with foam lances without pre-mixing – the PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct from Kärcher. The silicone-free cleaner forms a fine, voluminous, long-lasting alkaline foam that even adheres to vertical surfaces. Oil, grease, insect residue, bird droppings, road dirt and even very stubborn agricultural contamination are reliably removed from vehicles of all types. From passenger cars to lorries, tractors, agricultural devices and machines or municipal machinery: the adhering foam means there is no need for mechanical tools such as brushes, therefore preventing micro scratches to painted surfaces. The short contact time of the PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct also makes vehicle cleaning much faster.