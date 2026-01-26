RM 81 ASF, NTA free alkaline active cleaner, 20Litre
Efficiently and gently acting high-pressure cleaning concentrate for heavy oil, grease and mineral soiling. Suitable for cleaning vehicles, tarpaulins and engines. NTA free.
With its alkaline, silicone-free and easy to separate PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81, Kärcher is offering a virtually all-purpose high-pressure cleaning agent for a wide range of applications. It is suitable for tasks in the automotive industry, including vehicle and engine washing or tarpaulin cleaning, as well as in agriculture for machine cleaning. The food industry also benefits from the highly concentrated and at the same time material-friendly formulation that effortlessly removes heavy oil, fat, sugar and protein contamination. Surfaces, conveyor belts, crates, tanks, barrels, cold storage rooms in commercial kitchens, butcher's shops and slaughterhouses are made hygienically clean. In addition, our PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 is also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaning and can be used in the steam stage up to 150°C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|20
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|12.3
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|22.94
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 Classic
- HD 4/10 Commercial Bundle
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 4/8 Commercial Bundle
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 M Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15-4 Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/18-4 ST
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD trailer gasoline
- HDS 10/20-4M EASY!
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 M with Hose reel for $999 valued at $1699
- HDS 1000 BE EASY!
- HDS 1000 DE EASY!
- HDS 12/18 4S EASY!
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 13/20-4S EASY!
- HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 5/10 C EASY!
- HDS 5/11 U EASY!
- HDS 5/11 U with Foam Lance and Detergent valued at $216
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/11 UX with Foam Lance and Detergent valued at $216
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14 C EASY!
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic with RM Kit
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 M EASY!
- HDS 7/12-4 M with Hose reel for $999 valued at $1699
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- The Hot Water Pressure Washer Bundle
Application areas
- Transport and transportation equipment
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Tarpaulin cleaning
- Floor and surface cleaning