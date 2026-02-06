Active foam RM 812 ASF, 20Litre
Very powerful, foam-intensive brush active shampoo. Specially formulated to protect vehicle surfaces as well as the brushes.
Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|20
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|9
|Weight (Kilogram)
|20.52
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|22.185
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|260 x 240 x 390
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars