Active foam RM 812 ASF, 20Litre

Very powerful, foam-intensive brush active shampoo. Specially formulated to protect vehicle surfaces as well as the brushes.

Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 20
Packaging unit (Unit) 1
pH 9
Weight (Kilogram) 20.52
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 22.185
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 260 x 240 x 390
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Commercial vehicle cleaning
  • Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
  • Cars
