Can be used universally for washing cars, commercial vehicles, bikes and engines, powerful VehiclePro High-Pressure Wash RM 806 for use at self-service washing stations. The NTA-free, ultra-effective high-pressure detergent dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, mud, insects and tree sap. It quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator, while the surfactants it contains, which are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004, help ensure environmentally friendly vehicle washing. What's more, the concentrate from Kärcher's VehiclePro range impresses with a high yield of up to 60 car washes per litre.