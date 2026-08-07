Intensive dirt remover CP 930 ASF, 20Litre
Active pre-spray agent, effortlessly removes the most stubborn grease and oil stains. It easily accelerates the softening and removal of insect residues.
Intensive Dirt Remover CP 930 is the ideal pre-cleaning solution for self-service washing stations, but is equally suitable for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. The powerful pre-spraying agent is effective in all temperature ranges, as well as being fast-acting and gentle on materials. The detergent from Kärcher's high-performance CP line makes grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions, and insects expand, which in turn reliably loosens these deposits for far better cleaning results in the subsequent cleaning steps. With surfactants that are degradable according to OECD, the pre-cleaning agent is environmentally friendly and also quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|20
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|13
|Weight (Kilogram)
|20.54
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|21.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|250 x 230 x 410
Product
- Effective prespraying agent for prewashing cars and utility vehicles
- Allows grease, oil, emissions and insect soiling to swell and dissolves these reliably
- Significantly improves the cleaning result of the following cleaning steps.
- Cleaning active at all stages of temperature
- Effective quickly
- Gentle cleaning action
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- NTA free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/10 Classic
- HD 4/10 Commercial Bundle
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic
- HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 4/8 Commercial Bundle
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/20 G
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4St H
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HD 9/25 Ge
- HD trailer gasoline
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 1000 BE EASY!
- HDS 1000 DE EASY!
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 5/11 U EASY!
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 6/12 C
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic with RM Kit
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- SB MB
- SB MU
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles