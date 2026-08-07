VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891, 200Litre
Highly concentrated, quick-drying brush shampoo for intensive yet, paintwork-friendly cleaning. Supports self-cleaning and prolongs the service life of the brushes. VDA-compliant.
Our VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891 is a highly effective brush shampoo with a hydrophobic effect for the best possible cleaning and drying results when washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. It increases the brush sliding ability, which helps to protect the paintwork and also supports the self-cleaning process of the brushes, maintaining their value and keeping them working for longer. The very high-yield brush shampoo from the Kärcher Klear! line is capable of cleaning of up to 200 cars for every litre, making it a particularly economical choice. Klear!Brush RM 891 can also be used as an active foam if required. It is VDA-compliant and quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. Surfactants contained in the formula are biodegradable according to OECD.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|200
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|214
Product
- Effective brush shampoo for car and utility vehicle washing installations
- Supports the sliding friction of brushes and thus protects the vehicle surface
- Prepares perfect drying result by hydrophoic effect
- Ensure optimum brush gliding properities
- High concentrated
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning