The very economical high-performance VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893 dryer is an impressive drying aid for use in vehicle wash systems, as it ensures explosively fast breaking up of the water film and thus the best drying results, regardless of the water hardness. VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893 is VDA-compliant, and with a yield of 150 cars per litre, the agent is very economical to use.