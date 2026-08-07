VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895 is the high-end wax care with long-term protection from Kärcher. Developed for use in car wash systems and extremely economical with up to 125 vehicles per litre of concentrate, the wax meets even the highest demands. It creates a perfect surface finish with an impressive gloss effect – regardless of whether hard or soft water is used and without leaving any residue on vehicle windows. The high-gloss preservative protects the paintwork for up to 8 subsequent washes, provides a long-lasting beading effect on the paint surface to ensure excellent drying results, and is of course VDA-compliant.