Detergents

Achieve faster, more effective cleaning with Kärcher professional detergents, designed to reduce energy consumption and minimise wastewater pollution caused by mineral oil residues. Our advanced formulations deliver powerful results while supporting sustainable and environmentally responsible cleaning practices.

High Pressure Detergent

High Pressure Cleaning

Unlock powerful, fast, and resource efficient cleaning like never before. Paired with expertly formulated agents, Kärcher’s high pressure cleaning tackles the toughest challenges with unmatched precision and results.

Floor stain removal detergent

Floor Stain Removal

Save time and effort with Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents. Their highly effective formula delivers a brilliant clean while actively protecting both your cleaning machines and floor surfaces.

Everday cleaning detergent

Floor Everyday Cleaner

The versatile choice for all hard floors. This highly economical, low-foaming formula cuts through oil, grease, and mineral dirt, leaving a streak-free, fast-drying surface.

intermediate cleaning detergent

Floor Intermediate Cleaning/Spray Cleaner

Clean and protect your floors in one step. This formula removes heel marks and footprints, leaving a durable care film that resists dirt, scuffs, and slips for a lasting, safe finish.

Cleaning agents detergents

Basic Floor Cleaning Agents

Tackle heavy contamination and stubborn residue with this powerful deep cleaner. Its highly efficient, low-foaming formula easily removes wax, all while being eco-friendly with a fresh scent.

Carpet Detergent

Carpet

The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.

Vehicle detergent

Vehicle

Achieve a deep, cost-effective clean that reaches even the most challenging curves and edges of your vehicle. Our expertly matched VehiclePro products, enhanced with the fresh Pine Active fragrance, deliver remarkable results every time.

