For superior results with just 0.25% dilution*, Kärcher’s patented, highly concentrated detergents are specially formulated to deliver the best possible protection for the operator, machine and environment – and of course the sparkling results Kärcher is renowned for.

Developed to Kärcher’s exacting standards the innovative range includes task-specific solutions for particular surfaces and contaminants as well as ingredients to boost machine protection. Highly concentrated formulas save storage space and conserve natural resources through reduced packing material and transport costs throughout the supply chain.

Use our detergent finders below or get in touch to find your perfect Kärcher solution.

*required dilution rate determined by specific floor type and degree of soiling. Always use in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.