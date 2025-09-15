Pressure cleaner for professional use
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure cleaner brand delivers unbeatable versatility with hot or cold water professional pressure cleaners to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
- Faster results and shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats providing a time saving of up to 35%. As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
- Germ-reducing effect without cleaning agents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
- Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
- Maximum mobility – ideal for mobile cleaning jobs where easy transportation is essential, thanks to its compact and ergonomic design. Whether you're loading it into a vehicle or carrying it up steps, it’s easy to handle and store when not in use. For larger jobs, the new HD trailer pressure washer can even be towed by your vehicle.
- Total independence - use even where there is no water or power supply. Kärcher petrol or diesel-powered pressure washers enable you to directly suction water from lakes, or water bowsers making them ideal for use in agriculture, construction or the public sector.
- Industry-specific solutions - designed and tailored to your requirements. Kärcher provides machines to be used in a variety of industries, from the strict hygiene requirements of the food industry to use in potentially explosive environments.