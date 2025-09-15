COLD WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE

Cold water for stubborn dirt. Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily. With pressure and high capacity, Kärcher cold water pressure washers can also remove heavy dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

Product Finder
HPW Hot Water
get a quote
Super Class

Super Class

For construction, agriculture, industry and municipal use, where maximum power is truly essential. Pressure, flow rates and equipment in our super class are all perfectly balanced.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Middle Class

Middle Class

Well-equipped and always ready for heavy-duty use, our middle class cold water high-pressure cleaners quickly and reliably clean machines, vehicles, and entire company premises.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Compact Class

Compact Class

Light, versatile and powerful: our compact all-round machines clean courtyards and workshops in virtually no time. They excel with impressive pressure, flow rate and working time.

Learn more
0 Products
BP

Battery Powered

No power cable, but full power: Our battery-powered high-pressure cleaner delivers true professional performance for fast, effective work anywhere, with no external power source needed.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Special Class

Special Class

Cold water special class for special applications: equipped for easy transport over challenging terrain, Kärcher’s special class removes stubborn dirt in hard-to-reach areas.

Learn more
0 Products
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Combustion Class

Combustion Engine

Where no power source is available, our high-pressure cleaners with combustion engines – optionally powered by biodiesel – provide maximum versatility and complete independence.

Learn more
0 Products
cold-water HD trailer

Trailer

Powered by petrol or diesel engines and equipped with a 1,000 L tank for over 60 minutes of high-pressure cleaning. Ideal for construction, municipal, or rental use. Configurable, robust, and easy to operate.

Learn more
0 Products
Kaercher_HD Stationary_application.jpg

Stationary

Clean and disinfect multiple areas from one central Kärcher unit. These stationary cleaners are space-saving, with single-lance operation and use your existing hot water supply up to 80 °C.

Learn more
0 Products
Learn more

COLD WATER HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER ENQUIRY

Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Professional cold water high pressure cleaner enquiry.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

Please tell us how we can best help with your enquiry. E.g. quote, demonstration, general machine information, etc.

*
* mandatory field