COLD WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE
Cold water for stubborn dirt. Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily. With pressure and high capacity, Kärcher cold water pressure washers can also remove heavy dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Super Class
For construction, agriculture, industry and municipal use, where maximum power is truly essential. Pressure, flow rates and equipment in our super class are all perfectly balanced.
Middle Class
Well-equipped and always ready for heavy-duty use, our middle class cold water high-pressure cleaners quickly and reliably clean machines, vehicles, and entire company premises.
Compact Class
Light, versatile and powerful: our compact all-round machines clean courtyards and workshops in virtually no time. They excel with impressive pressure, flow rate and working time.
Battery Powered
No power cable, but full power: Our battery-powered high-pressure cleaner delivers true professional performance for fast, effective work anywhere, with no external power source needed.
Special Class
Cold water special class for special applications: equipped for easy transport over challenging terrain, Kärcher’s special class removes stubborn dirt in hard-to-reach areas.
Combustion Engine
Where no power source is available, our high-pressure cleaners with combustion engines – optionally powered by biodiesel – provide maximum versatility and complete independence.
Trailer
Powered by petrol or diesel engines and equipped with a 1,000 L tank for over 60 minutes of high-pressure cleaning. Ideal for construction, municipal, or rental use. Configurable, robust, and easy to operate.
Stationary
Clean and disinfect multiple areas from one central Kärcher unit. These stationary cleaners are space-saving, with single-lance operation and use your existing hot water supply up to 80 °C.
COLD WATER HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER ENQUIRY
Please leave your details below if you'd like to request a quote, site survey & onsite demonstration or have a general Professional cold water high pressure cleaner enquiry.