High Pressure Cleaners
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility with hot or cold water professional pressure washers to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
Zero Holding Force Required With Our EASY!Force Trigger Gun
Eliminate risk of repetitive strain injury with our new EASY!Force trigger gun
The EASY!Force gun is designed so that the water control trigger is at the band of the handle instead of the front. The recoil from the water pushes the trigger into the middle of the hand, eliminating the need to form a fist and squeeze as you do with a conventional trigger gun. This means zero holding force is needed to operate the pressure washer!
The EASY!Force trigger also boasts:
- Improved ergonomics for easier cleaning.
- Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime.
- Intuitive trigger for safe working.
- Patented EASY!Lock for 5x faster connection.
- The EASY!Force trigger is compatible with all Kärcher professional pressure washers - experience pressure cleaning in comfort today!
Frequently Asked Questions
Pressure Cleaner Solutions for your industry
Browse Pressure Cleaner Accessories & Detergents
Find a Kärcher Dealer near you
We have a network of Authorised Kärcher Dealers right across Australia. If you would like to find the closest one to you, you can do so by using our Authorised Kärcher Dealer search tool here.