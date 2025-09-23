High Pressure Cleaners

Eliminate risk of repetitive strain injury with our new EASY!Force trigger gun



The EASY!Force gun is designed so that the water control trigger is at the band of the handle instead of the front. The recoil from the water pushes the trigger into the middle of the hand, eliminating the need to form a fist and squeeze as you do with a conventional trigger gun. This means zero holding force is needed to operate the pressure washer!

The EASY!Force trigger also boasts: